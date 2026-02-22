Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Water main break turns West Valley City street into gushing geyser

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — While utility crews worked to fix a broken water line, residents of one West Valley City neighborhood witnessed their unique version of Old Faithful on Sunday afternoon.

The West Valley City Fire Department said they were called to the area of 4300 West and Annapolis Drive for a water main break shortly before noon.

Fortunately, they said the water bursting out of the break was not entering any homes.

Videos sent to FOX 13 News showed an impressive column of pressurized water shooting into the air, higher than the houses surrounding it.

Officials said crews with the Granger-Hunter Improvement District turned off the water supply so they can work on fixing the break.

