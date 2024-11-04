Man arrested in Sandy after threatening 'to kill Americans'

SANDY, Utah — A man has been charged with threat of terrorism, along with three other felony charges, after telling a Sandy police officer that "he was going to kill Americans."

Sayed Zeinullah Mousavi was taken into custody Thursday after the officer saw him in a car that had been reported as stolen. When the officer attempted to stop Mousavi, he drove away three times before the car was finally disabled.

During a search of the car, a paper was discovered that read, "Pressure Israel to cease fire with killing significant jews (sic) in Gaza. And lets (sic) take non hostage. Only soldiers/male government. Conduct assignation (sic) of leaders. Attack Military sites with most expensive bombs. Plant bombs inside Z-jets."

While Mousavi was being transported to jail, he allegedly told the Sandy police officer that he was "going to kill Americans and kill the U.S.A." and to watch the news in the coming weeks if the officer did not believe him.

Mousavi added that he was going to buy weapons and shoot up the Sandy Police Department.

On Friday, Mousavi was officially charged with one count of second-degree felony threat of terrorism, three counts of third-degree felony failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, and one count of a class C misdemeanor driving on a suspended operator's license.