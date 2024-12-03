Man booked into Washington Co. jail after impersonating officer to visit friend in same jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — It was a short trip to jail for a southern Utah man who was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer... at the same jail.

According to police, Kyle Kittredge drove to the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on Saturday in hopes of visiting a friend. Deputies at the jail first noticed Kittredge pressing a button to gain access to where police bring arrested individuals inside a secure area at the prison.

When Kittredge was asked over a speaker what he needed, he said, "Yes, I have one male to bring in." He later told the deputy that he was with the Ivins Police Department.

A Washington County Sheriff's Deputy then met Kittredge outside where he was standing next to a county transport vehicle and again said he was "in law enforcement," according to arrest documents.

Kittredge was taken into custody and walked into the jail he was attempting to access, except this time it was to process his arrest where he faces one charge of impersonating an officer.