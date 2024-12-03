Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man booked into Washington Co. jail after impersonating officer to visit friend in same jail

Washington County Jail
Google
Washington County Jail
Posted

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — It was a short trip to jail for a southern Utah man who was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer... at the same jail.

According to police, Kyle Kittredge drove to the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on Saturday in hopes of visiting a friend. Deputies at the jail first noticed Kittredge pressing a button to gain access to where police bring arrested individuals inside a secure area at the prison.

When Kittredge was asked over a speaker what he needed, he said, "Yes, I have one male to bring in." He later told the deputy that he was with the Ivins Police Department.

A Washington County Sheriff's Deputy then met Kittredge outside where he was standing next to a county transport vehicle and again said he was "in law enforcement," according to arrest documents.

Kittredge was taken into custody and walked into the jail he was attempting to access, except this time it was to process his arrest where he faces one charge of impersonating an officer.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere