Flasher caught on video at Orem craft store

Orem Police Department
Man who allegedly flashed women at an Orem craft store caught in image from surveillance video.
OREM, Utah — A man put on the wrong kind of exhibition recently at an Orem craft store, and now police want help finding him.

The Orem Police Department shared a photo of a man who allegedly flashed his genitals last month at four different women at the Hobby Lobby on University Parkway.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived, but he showed up in surveillance video and a screengrab from that footage has been shared.

Anyone who knows the alleged flasher is asked to share information on his identity with police.

