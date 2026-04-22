Man charged with killing police sergeant with semi-truck sues Utah County for treatment while in jail

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Michael Aaron Jayne, the man charged with aggravated murder in the death of Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser in May 2024, is suing the Utah County Jail.

Jayne, 44, is accused of intentionally hitting Hooser with his big rig on I-15 while Hooser and another law enforcement officer were investigating a traffic stop.

Now, Jayne is accusing those at the jail of violating his civil rights. He claims he has experienced the following:



Inadequate dental care

Legal research documentation

Excessive force

Removal of tablet

Discrimination against Plaintiff based on disability

Denial of showers, phone calls, recreation, and mattress

Inadequate medical care

ADA violations

Denial of books, visits, phone calls, programming, and commissary and law library access

Solitary confinement iv

Mail access v. Inadequate medical care

Cover up of excessive force

Kiosk restriction

He says this alleged mistreatment came at the hands of Utah County deputies at the jail, as well as those working at the University of Utah Hospital.

Jayne says jail deputies have discriminated agains him; he says he has been denied access to the same services that non-disabled inmates have, and that the staff removed him from his ADA-compliant jail cell as a form of punishment.

He also says they have "punished him in various ways without due process, including by taking away his jail-issued tablet, reading books, and Bible; by denying him outdoor recreation, law library access, showers, family visits, and phone calls; and by subjecting him to extended sensory deprivation and solitary confinement."

Another claim Jayne makes is that last July, jail staff read his attorney-client privileged materials and legal research. He says they then "questioned him about the items they read, physically attacked and injured him, and then filed a report falsely blaming Mr. Jayne for aggression."