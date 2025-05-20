Man sentenced for stowing away on flight from Salt Lake City Airport last year

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who snuck onto a flight that was about to depart from the Salt Lake City International Airport last year has pleaded guilty and received his sentence.

On March 17, 2024, 27-year-old Wicliff Yves Fleurizard was caught while trying to hide out in the bathrooms on board a Delta flight from SLC to Austin, Texas.

He got into the airport using a Southwest "buddy pass," then unsuccessfully tried to fly standby on two Southwest flights. After that, he made his way to the Delta terminal for the flight he wanted to board.

Police said they reviewed security camera footage and discovered that Fleurizard took photos of multiple passengers' phones and boarding passes for a Delta flight without their knowledge, including a photo of a ticket belonging to a minor female passenger.

He managed to board the flight with his photo of the ticket, then hid in one of the bathrooms.

As the plane was taxiing to the runway, Fleurizard left the bathroom and a flight attendant noticed there were no available seats on the flight.

The flight attendant approached Fleurizard to help him find his seat, at which point they discovered his actual name and realized he was not a ticketed passenger.

After discovering his identity, the plane returned to the gate and he was arrested. He told police he was trying to get home, which, according to law enforcement, is the city of Leander, just outside of Austin.

Fleurizard pleaded guilty on March 11 to being a stowaway on an aircraft, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Utah.

On Monday, he was sentenced to "time-served," which was about six months. He was also given three years’ supervised release and was given a $5,000 fine.

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message to would-be offenders that the District of Utah will not tolerate crimes committed in and around our vital airports,” Acting U.S. Attorney Felice John Viti of the District of Utah said in Monday's announcement. “Airport crimes will be prosecuted.”