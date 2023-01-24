Man to serve 1-15 years in prison for hit-and-run death of West Jordan boy

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The man who killed a 13-year-old boy during a hit-and-run incident in West Jordan last year has been sentenced up to 15 years in prison.

Mason Andrews Ohms received his sentence Monday after pleading guilty to criminal homicide in the April death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell. Ohms struck Mitchell as the boy was riding his bike home from a grocery store on April 26.

Before the incident, Ohms had spent as many as four hours drinking at a nearby bar. After hitting Mitchell, video showed Ohms stopping his pickup truck and removing the teen's bike from his wheel well before driving away.

Ohms was sentenced 1 to 15 years in prison for a criminal homicide charge and 0 to 5 years for leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The sentences will run consecutively.

Ohms, who had four prior DUI convictions, was arrested the same night at his Saratoga Springs home. He pleaded guilty to criminal homicide and the leaving the scene charge in November.

In her sentencing statement, Eli's mother, Lisa, shared the excitement her son felt upon getting his first debit card on the day he was killed and riding his bike to get snacks.

"He's like, 'Mom, I'm gonna ride my bike to the store and buy myself some treats with the new debit card,'" wrote Lisa Mitchell, who asked him if he wanted to wait for her to take him to the store. "He said, 'No, I want to go own my own. I am gonna rid my bike.'

"That was was the way Eli was. He was resourceful and independent. He didn't wait around for others. He just did what he wanted to and did what needed to be done.

"Eli bounded up the stairs saying, 'OK, well I'm out of here.' That was the last time I saw him."