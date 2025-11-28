Millcreek man arrested after allegedly cutting into neighbor's garage to steal

MILLCREEK, Utah — A 43-year-old man in Millcreek has been arrested after he allegedly broke into his neighbor's garage on Thanksgiving and stole items from it. Jason Raoul J Canet, 43, was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of burglary, theft of over $500 in value, and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct.

According to court documents, on Thursday at around 12:41 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of West Meadowbrook Expressway for a reported burglary.

When officers arrived, they contacted the victim, who stated that sometime during the week, someone had cut a hole from one garage into another to make entry. The victim stated that around $1,100 worth of clothing, tools, shoes, games, and other items were stolen.

While officers were talking to the victim, they say Canet walked up carrying the victim's property and saying he was willing to give the items back.

Canet was arrested and agreed to speak to the police. Police say Canet admitted to going into the garage and taking the items. He also admitted to having a firearm in his garage that was not owned by him.