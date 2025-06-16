Watch Now
Multiple people injured after shooting at West Valley City festival

UDOT
Traffic camera shows a major police presence near 5600 West and 3500 South in West Valley City.
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Multiple victims were shot Sunday night at a festival event in West Valley City.

Live video below shows large police presence after WestFest shooting:

A massive police presence was reported at Centennial Park, near 5600 West and 3100 South.

West Valley City Police later confirmed that a shooting occurred at WestFest, and several people were hurt. An exact number was not provided.

A FOX 13 News crew is en route to the scene and will provide updates to this breaking news story as they become available.

