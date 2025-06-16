Multiple people injured after shooting at West Valley City festival

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Multiple victims were shot Sunday night at a festival event in West Valley City.

A massive police presence was reported at Centennial Park, near 5600 West and 3100 South.

West Valley City Police later confirmed that a shooting occurred at WestFest, and several people were hurt. An exact number was not provided.

