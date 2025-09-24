Nicholas Rossi found guilty of raping ex-girlfriend in 2008

PROVO, Utah — Nicholas Rossi was found guilty Wednesday in the 2008 rape of a woman in Orem, the second time in recent months that the ex-fugitive has been convicted by a jury.

Rossi was found guilty in August of raping a woman he had met online, also in 2008, before he fled the country in an attempt to avoid prosecution.

In the latest case, which began Wednesday, Rossi's ex-girlfriend claimed she ended a relationship with him over his aggressive behavior and failure to pay her money he had borrowed.

Rossi had the woman come to his house in Sept. 2008 under the pretense of repaying her the money, but instead raped her.

Although the rape occurred in 2008, a backlog in testing did not identify Rossi as the suspect until years later, and he wasn't charged until 2020.

While denying he was the man authorities were looking for, Rossi fled to the United Kingdom and lived under the name Arthur Knight before being extradited from Scotland back to the United States.