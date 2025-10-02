Ogden police responding to bomb threat at high school

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police say they are responding to Ben Lomond High School for a reported bomb threat.

The Ogden Police Department says the threat was called in at the school at 8:39 a.m. Thursday morning. They say that the Ogden Fire Department and Ogden School District are working in coordination to respond.

Students and staff in the school have been cleared from the school and School Resource Officers and first responders are on scene and taking precautions to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the surrounding community.

Police are working to locate any threat that may be present and are clearing the building with K-9 officers and drones.

Some other schools in Ogden had to be placed on lockdown due to the threat. FOX 13 News is working to confirm which schools were impacted.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials and will update this article when we learn more.