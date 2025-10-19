One minor dead, another arrested after shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A minor was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Ogden, and police say they have arrested a suspect who is also underage.

Ogden Police said they received a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. near the 3500 block of Jackson Avenue.

Officers responded and found a juvenile victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At some point later Saturday, police arrested a suspect in Syracuse in connection with the fatal shooting. The suspect is also a minor, and they were booked on charges that include murder.

The police department said they are not releasing ages, genders or names of either the suspect or the victim due to them both being under 18.

The shooting is under investigation. Ogden Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 801-395-8221.

This comes just 11 days after another deadly shooting between two minors. On Oct. 7, in the middle of the day, 16-year-old Mason Caballero was shot and killed. Police arrested Isaias Emanuel Carranza, also age 16, as the suspect.