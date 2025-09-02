Pleasant Grove family says they forgive driver charged with killing 9-year-old

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Cedar Hills man has been charged with manslaughter for a crash in April that killed a 9-year-old boy in Pleasant Grove — but the victim's family says they don't necessarily agree with the decision.

George Parker Hunter, 80, was indicted on the manslaughter charge on Friday, along with a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Community grieves loss of Utah 9-year-old: 'Dalton was an amazing, amazing boy'

Just before 4 p.m. on April 29, Dalton Gibbs was riding his bike along 2600 North when detectives say he was run over by Hunter, driving a white Chevrolet truck. Hunter allegedly proceeded to keep driving, dragging Gibbs and his bicycle. Investigators say witnesses attempted to stop Hunter but were unsuccessful as he picked up speed to leave the scene.

Officials said Gibbs was dragged around 50 feet before he became dislodged. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“The driver’s actions were very concerning, especially based on everyone else’s reaction to this accident,” said Deputy Utah County Attorney Chris Ballard.

Ballard said those concerns led them to file charges.

However, the Gibbs family said Tuesday that they do not want Hunter or his family to endure any additional punishment beyond what they’ve already received. In their statement, they said they’ve talked with Hunter and extended their forgiveness to him "in the spirit of healing and compassion."

"We know that he is deeply remorseful," their statement continued. "We do not believe that incarceration or similar severe measures will provide the good that is needed. We believe there are other options that can be explored to ensure public safety and maintain the integrity of the driver’s family.”

The family said they shared these thoughts with the county attorney.

"This tragedy has changed our lives, [Hunter's] included... We desire everyone to be made whole," the family said.

Ballard says their office ultimately makes the decision when it comes to pressing charges.

“Our most important goal is protecting the citizens of Utah County, and we felt like criminal charges were the appropriate way to do that," he said.

He added that they always want to listen to the victim’s thoughts in a case, and that further along in the legal process, the family’s wishes can be taken into further consideration.

“Assuming this case ends with a conviction of some criminal charge, the victims will have an opportunity to address the judge," he said.