Remains found in trash bag in Brigham City identified by police after six months

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Over six months after a woman's remains were found in a garbage bag on the side of a road in Brigham City, police have determined who she was.

On April 2, a Union Pacific crew was near 2600 West Highway 13 when they found the black trash bag. They looked inside the bag and found hair and bones. Police then confirmed that the remains were human.

Police discovered a unique tattoo on the woman's body and shared it with the public, hoping it would help track down someone who knew her. In an announcement Wednesday, however, Brigham City Police said they did not receive any viable leads from that.

Investigators finally found a match to her DNA, identifying her as Brandy M. Hickey. Officials said she would have been 42 years old at the time she was found, but it's not yet known when she died.

Brigham City Police Department

Hickey had been living in the St. George area and had connections to Salt Lake City, police said. They notified her family and have been talking to various "associates" to learn more about her. They said she was last heard from in 2021.

"We would like to emphasize that every member of our community has value, and it is unacceptable for anyone to be harmed and discarded in such a callous and inhumane manner," the department's announcement read. "The Brigham City Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to seeking justice for Brandy and her loved ones."

BCPD said they are investigating her death as a homicide and are pursuing every lead. They are now asking for anyone who knew Hickey or who has other information about her or the case to contact them, either by calling 435-734-6684 or emailing detectives@bcutah.gov

"Even the smallest detail may help bring resolution to this investigation," they said.

