Police standoff in Kearns forces evacuation of several homes

KEARNS, Utah — Several homes in a Kearns neighborhood are currently evacuated as police work to deal with a standoff situation with a suspect. Police have been at the scene of the incident, near the intersection of 5215 South and 4520 West, since around 2:00 a.m.

According to police, around 2:00 a.m., they received a call about a potential domestic violence situation. Officers say they were notified that a Ring camera showed footage of someone with a protective order.

That suspect, who police haven't named, has allegedly made threats in the past.

Officers evacuated several homes surrounding the house where the suspect is. They have also turned off the gas to the home and have drones in the air above.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story