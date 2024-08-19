Rapper NBA YoungBoy agrees to have gun case moved to Utah, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Rapper NBA YoungBoy has agreed to have his federal gun case moved to Utah from Louisiana, where he will plead guilty to a firearm possession charge, according to The Advocate.

The rap star, whose birth name is Kentrell Gaulden. originally faced up to 10 years in prison after being indicted for possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

For months, Gaulden has been incarcerated in the Weber County Jail on charges related to a prescription drug case.

In May, a judge set bail at $100,000 for Gaulden, who faces nearly 50 charges after being arrested on April 16 following a search warrant being executed at his home near Huntsville. The rapper is alleged to have run a prescription drug ring that fraudulently obtained drugs from several state pharmacies.

According to The Advocate, the weapons case stems from a 2020 video shoot in Baton Rouge where law enforcement officials was tipped off about several people carrying weapons. Gaulden was accused of owning a .45-caliber Glock and 9mm handgun.