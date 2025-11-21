Road rage incident leads to man attacking pregnant woman in Ogden, police say

OGDEN, Utah — A 56-year-old man has been arrested by Ogden police after his involvement in a road rage incident in which he allegedly pushed a pregnant woman.

Larry Daley was arrested on Thursday and faces a charge of Assault of a Pregnant Person and three charges of Violent Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child.

According to court documents, the incident began after Daley allegedly pulled in front of the victim while driving. The victim yelled at Daley, prompting him to follow her to a neighborhood.

Police claim Daley got out of his car and walked back to the open car door of the victim and pushed her down into the vehicle. Daley knew the victim, police said, but didn't elaborate as to how.

An adult passenger in the victim's vehicle and three children witnessed the assault. A short video was captured showing Daley walking away from the scene.

When police spoke to Daley, he admitted to being involved in an altercation, but stated he didn't assault the victim. He later apologized to the woman and admitted that he shouldn't have followed her.