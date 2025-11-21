Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving wrong way on I-80 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A 31-year-old woman is facing charges for driving the wrong way on an interstate while intoxicated. Johanna Hernandez Salamanca was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, on Wednesday morning at around 3:00 a.m., the Traffic Operations Center in Salt Lake County received notification of a wrong-way driver who had just used the 600 South off-ramp.

The driver, Salamanca, ended up stopping on the left shoulder of the interstate, and an off-duty trooper responded to the scene.

When troopers arrived they say Salamanca gave them a California driver's license. However, that ID came back to someone else.

Troopers say Salamanca had glossy bloodshot eyes, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage could be detected on her breath and in the car. Open containers of beer and hard lemonade were found in the vehicle.

When investigators gave Salamanca a breath test, they say it reported .174.

Johanna Hernandez Salamanca faces a charge for driving under the influence the wrong-way on an interstate and having a false ID.