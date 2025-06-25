Salt Lake police asking victims to come forward after man arrested for sexual assault

SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department are now asking for victims to come forward after they arrested a man who allegedly picked up a woman near downtown and sexually assaulted her. Joshua Palacios, 35, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to Salt Lake City police, their investigation started at around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday when a woman, who wasn't named by police, flagged down a person to report an assault. This was in the area of 100 South West Temple.

Police say the woman accepted a ride from an unknown man outside Salt Lake City. Once inside the vehicle, police say Palacios sexually assaulted the woman before driving to a parking lot in Salt Lake City and assaulting her again.

Detectives say that based on their investigation, they believe that Palacios has been involved in similar incidents before, where he picked up different women and sexually assaulted them. Anyone with information or who believes they may have had a similar encounter is asked to call Salt Lake City police detectives at 801-799-3000.

Josha Palacios is facing two counts of forcible sexual abuse and one for unlawful detention.