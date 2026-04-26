Suspect arrested after non-fatal shooting at South Salt Lake apartment complex

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One person is in the hospital and another is in police custody after a shooting in South Salt Lake Saturday night.

South Salt Lake Police said they received reports of gunshots just before 9 p.m. near 900 W. Timbercreek Way (near 4000 South).

One man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, and police said he is in stable condition.

Officers took a suspect into custody. They said he is a man in his 30s or 40s.

SSLPD officials said the shooting appeared to be targeted and isolated, and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation, and information about exactly what happened is not yet known.

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