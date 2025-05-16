Watch Now
Suspect in custody after woman found dead after stabbing in Riverdale apartment complex

FOX 13 News
Police vehicle seen outside Greenhill Apartments in Riverdale on May 15.
RIVERDALE, Utah — A man is in custody after police found a woman fatally stabbed in a Riverdale apartment complex Thursday afternoon. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

At 2:30 p.m. police responded to a reported stabbing in progress at the Greenhill Apartments at 4189 South and 300 West. Upon arriving, officers contacted a witness who reported a male suspect inside the residence had stabbed a female.

After a forced entry through a locked door, officers discovered a female victim who appeared to have sustained multiple stab wounds. They learned the suspect had fled the apartment through a window.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect was later located on foot near 600 West Riverdale Road, he was taken into custody.

Police tape seen outside Greenhill Apartments in Riverdale on May 15.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

