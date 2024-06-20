Suspect in fatal Clearfield road rage shooting arrested weeks after incident

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man during a road rage incident in Clearfield has been arrested nearly three weeks after the altercation.

Justin Kent Doman, 34, of West Point was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning by the Clearfield Police Department.

Doman was originally in custody, but not arrested, immediately after the shooting that killed 63-year-old James Saccato on June 3. At the time, police said Doman had been cooperative with officers and was later released.

Clearfield police said Thursday that it will not release further details that led to Doman's arrest, but that it came after investigators collected evidence and met with prosecutors with the Davis County Attorney's Office.

On June 3, police received a 911 call about a car accident near Industrial Parkway and State Route 193. One of the drivers, believed to be Saccato, fled the scene, and the other, Doman — who was on the phone with dispatch — pursued him.

The chase ended on a residential street near 300 North and 1200 West, where Saccato reportedly got out of his vehicle and approached Doman. A witness said Saccato acted as if he had a gun in his hands before he was allegedly shot and killed by Doman.

What sparked the incident has not yet been released.

"Clearfield Police Department expresses our sincere condolences to all those affected by this completely unnecessary tragedy," the department wrote in a release.

The Clearfield shooting came on the day after another fatal road rage incident in Lehi in which a man was found unconscious in the middle of a road after being punched by another driver. The man later died of his injuries and the suspect, John Jeffrey Williams, was arrested on one count of aggravated assault