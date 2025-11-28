Suspect in Utah AMBER Alert allegedly wrote love letters to victim, shot gun at family

OGDEN, Utah — Court documents filed in the case of a kidnapped 13-year-old Ogden girl who was found hours later near Fort Collins, Colorado, are revealing more about the case's suspect. Christopher Thomas Wiggins, 33, was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of child kidnapping.

According to the newly filed documents, on Wednesday at 1:44 p.m., the mother of the victim contacted Ogden City police to report their daughter missing. The family told investigators that they had been letting a family friend, Wiggins, stay with them.

The family told police that they believed their daughter to be with Wiggins and that they had been missing since 3:00 a.m.

Detectives say that Wiggins left his daughter alone in a trailer when he did the alleged kidnapping.

When officers arrived, the family told officers that several days prior to the kidnapping, they had discovered an image on the victim's phone of Wiggins' penis. The family showed officers a picture of the phone with the image.

According to the family, when they discovered the image, they confronted Wiggins, who admitted to taking it and sending it to the victim.

On Monday, the victim's mother says she parked several blocks away from their home to talk to the victim about her relationship with Wiggins. The family says that during that talk, Wiggins found the two and shot a firearm at them. Police noted a bullet hole in the back of the family's vehicle.

Again, the family says they confronted Wiggins following the shooting, to which he apologised and gave them the gun that he had shot. However, the family would give the gun back to Wiggins.

The day before the disappearance, the victim reportedly confided to her parents that she had been sexually intimate with Wiggins. The family says that at that point, they told Wiggins not to go near the victim.

While police were searching for the victim and Wiggins, they searched a trailer that Wiggins had been living in. Condoms, bullets, and other evidence were discovered.

Before police were able to search the trailer, the family says they went in and found a note believed to be written by Wiggins for the victim. The note allegedly contains statements such as "You are my everything", "I can't possibly live without you", "I will sacrifice everything to be with you forever", and "If it costs me my life, you are worth it to me."

Chris Wiggins is a registered sex offender, and his previous victim was a 14-year-old girl. Due to the danger the kidnapping presented, police issued an AMBER Alert on Chris's vehicle and the victim.

A camera tracked Wiggins' vehicle in Fort Collins, Colorado, and the victim's phone pinged at 1:30 p.m. in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A short time later, Wiggins' vehicle was found unoccupied, and the pair were found a short distance away.