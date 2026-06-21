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Teenage suspect in custody after man found dead, woman wounded in Tooele County

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Graeme Kiel Davidson
Police at the scene of a homicide investigation in Stansbury Park, Utah, on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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STANSBURY PARK, Utah — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Tooele County on Saturday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., the Tooele County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a 14-year-old boy with a knife in a neighborhood near Old Mill Elementary School in Stansbury Park.

Officers found a woman with serious injuries, and she was taken to the local hospital. When officers cleared the home where she was found, they located a man who was confirmed dead.

Police said the teen had left the scene before they arrived, but he was later found in the surrounding neighborhood and taken into custody.

None of the names of people involved have been released.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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