Two American Fork men charged in death of woman found inside garage

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Two American Fork men are facing manslaughter charges after police say they left a woman inside a garage with a car running for hours.

Adrian J. Penalver Campuzano, 22, and Gleiverson Chacon-Medina, 20, were arrested on Tuesday, with court documents showing that they were drinking with the unidentified victim, celebrating her birthday on Saturday.

At one point, the three went into the garage of the home to smoke, and because of the cold temperatures, got into Campuzano's car to use the car heater.

Detectives said the victim started to shake or have a seizure before throwing up. The men allegedly thought about moving the woman back into the home, but decided against it after getting her out of the car.

When the woman threw up again, Campuzano, thinking she was asleep, put her back into the car's passenger seat. At that point, the Campuzano and Chacon-Medina returned inside, leaving the victim with the car running in the garage.

When the woman was found around 7 hours later, police said she was in full rigor and showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.