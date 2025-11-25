Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old man who left American Fork developmental center

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — An Endangered Missing Person Advisory was issued Tuesday for a 20-year-old man who went missing after leaving an American Fork development center.

Brody Olsen was last seen heading eastbound at 1300 N. North Country Boulevard in American Fork after jumping over the fence at the Utah State Developmental Center, where he lives.

Olsen is described as schizophrenic and has autism. It's believed he is wearing a black hoodie with the name "Brody" written on the chest, slippers and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with knowledge of Olsen's whereabouts is asked to contact the American Fork Police Department.