Two more arrests made in fatal shooting of West Jordan teen

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two more people were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a West Jordan teen earlier this week.

READ: $2,000 reward offered for info on 'person of interest' in West Valley City murder

Wilbur Allen Kerney and Salior Tenley Noel, both 19, were booked into the Salt Lake County and face charges of murder in the death of 17-year-old Jacob Jeremy Hansen at his home Monday morning.

Police previously arrested Cody Ivory, 19, on homicide, aggravated robbery, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction charges.

According to the probable cause affidavits, police responded to the house in the 3500 West block near 8200 South after Hansen's mother called 911 to report her son had been shot.

"Officers arrived on scene and located the victim laying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wound. Inside the doorway, officers observed a handgun lying on the ground. Officers observed three spent shell casings and a spent bullet slug outside the front door on the ground," the report reads.

READ: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting in Summit County

Hansen was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video from a home across the street showed three suspects walk up to Hansen's house. Two of the people are later seen running from the house.

Detectives interviewed a witness who said one of the suspects was at a church before the shooting and showed a gun to a group of people, saying "he was going to go look for [Hansen] and rob him," according to the police report.

In an interview with police, Kerney said Hansen answered after Ivory knocked on his door, but told him to leave. The two allegedly got into a fight before Hansen was shot.

READ: Teen killed after being hit by vehicle in Layton

The police report added that Kerney said "he would not have gone to the incident location with [Ivory] had he known [he] was going to rob the victim." Despite the statement, Kerney admitted to having a gun when the group went to Hansen's home.

Noel told detectives that he later sold the gun Ivory used in the fatal shooting.

Noel and Kerney were arrested on one county of criminal homicide and one count of obstruction of justice.