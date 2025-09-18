Two teen girls found inside refrigerated truck involved in Wednesday I-15 crash

LINDON, Utah — A 28-year-old Utah man is facing aggravated child abuse charges after two teenage girls were found inside a refrigerated truck that was involved in a crash on Interstate 15 in Lindon on Wednesday.

Jacob Ortell Scott was arrested following the incident and is being held without bail.

The original crash happened at 11:15 a.m. involving a tractor-trailer driven by Scott, which closed down northbound lanes for several hours due to multiple people being injured.

While investigating the crash, Utah Highway Patrol troopers were set to enter the refrigerated trailer of Scott's truck when one trooper spotted two sets of eyes inside.

Scott allegedly acted surprised at what was seen, but then admitted to having two children in the trailer.

Troopers said there was no way for the girls, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, to escape. Investigators later learned that they had been inside the truck's trailer since leaving Huntington for Lindon, a nearly 2-hour drive. The truck's thermostat was set for 30 degrees Fahrenheit, although at one point the thermometer inside the trailer showed it was at 29.5 degrees.

Bedding was also found inside the trailer.