Utah-based non-profit founder pleads no contest to multiple charges, including fraud, unlawful conduct

PROVO, Utah — The founder of a Utah-based non-profit organization that claimed it was dedicated to fighting human trafficking pleaded no contest to multiple felonies Thursday, including fraud, theft by deception and forgery.

Candace Lierd, the founder of Exitus, was arrested last year after an investigation showed she had made "false representations to donors," while using some of the money for personal expenses, as well as homes, cars and trips.

When arrested, Lierd faced a total of 35 charges in which 32 were felonies.

Lierd waived her rights to a jury trial with the no contest plea, which is an option defendants use to accept the court's ruling without admitting guilt.

In all, Lierd plead no contest to nine felonies and faces up to a maximum of 5-15 years in prison for each count when she is sentenced in the weeks ahead.

One of the unlawful conduct counts in which Lierd plead no contest involved making questionable directives that related to the transportation of a medically-needy orphan, which could have been harmful to the child if her directions had been followed.

Another count related to Lierd forging the signature of the Exitus treasurer on a payroll check to herself.

Many of the original charges against Lierd alleged she was never a legitimate nurse, medical doctor or nurse practitioner, which she claimed to be for personal financial gain. While Lierd was employed at the University of Utah Hospital in 2011 and 2012, her title was "Psychiatric Technician" and her "termination was an involuntary dismissal."

Arresting documents from September detailed instances in which Lierd used her credentials as a medical professional to rent properties and promote herself. In one instance, documents showed that Lierd told a landlord she worked for the FBI to rent a Lehi home.

"Candace effectively 'squatted' at the property for about six months," arresting documents stated. "She caused approximately $10,000 in damage done to the property on her eviction. There is no record of Candace being employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation."