Utah County woman arrested for pulling gun on 2 strangers in pharmacy drive-thru

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she pointed a gun at two other women during a confrontation in a pharmacy drive-thru line.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from one of the victims at a pharmacy in Eagle Mountain. The caller said she and the driver were cut off by the suspect, and then she got out and approached the suspect's passenger-side window to talk to her. As the passenger returned to the car, she said the suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at her, and threatened to shoot her if she didn't leave.

The suspect, 53-year-old Christine Kotter of Eagle Mountain, spoke to officers at the scene. She admitted that she pulled out the handgun and threatened to use it, but she claimed that the victims' vehicle cut her off. She said after the passenger came and talked to her, she reversed her car next to the victims' car to tell them she was leaving. At that point, she said the victim looked "confrontational," so she pulled out her gun.

The arresting officers wrote in their report that Kotter "seemed to be confused and stated multiple times she could not recall what had happened," but she said she knew she shouldn't have brandished the gun.

The victim alleged that the suspect had her finger on the trigger when she pointed the gun at the victim. Police added that when they seized the firearm, it "had a bullet in the chamber and was ready to fire."

Kotter was arrested for one 3rd-degree felony count of aggravated assault. Her bail was set at $5,000.