Utah man arrested after allegedly leading Salt Lake City police on a chase

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old has been arrested by Salt Lake City police after he allegedly led officers on a chase and rammed into several parked vehicles. Joshua Koons was arrested Thursday night.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers in the area of 8300 South State Street spotted a vehicle that was allegedly involved in an incident with police on Wednesday night. Police say that the incident involved someone trying to ram into a police officer.

Following a chase, police say Koons crashed the vehicle, which was allegedly stolen, into a few parked vehicles. "We're lucky that no individuals were harmed in this incident," stated Sgt. Aymee Race.

Koons didn't suffer any injuries from the crash.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials and will update this article when we learn more.

