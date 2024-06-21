Utah man charged with assaulting officer during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot looks set to plead guilty

SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors have filed documents suggesting a man from Payson, accused of lunging at police with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riots, will plead guilty to a felony.

Zach Rash, 24, had been charged with seven counts related to the insurrection. The new document filed by federal prosecutors lists just one count – assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. The circumstances described in the count means Rash could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.

Rash must still enter the plea in court. The next hearing is scheduled for July 9.

On Jan. 6, 2021, video captured Rash taking a stun gun from another rioter and, according to prosecutors, lunging at police officers. Later during the insurrection, the government alleges, he helped the mob prevent police from closing doors.

An FBI affidavit says Rash agreed to an interview with agents on Oct. 5, 2022.

“Rash stated that he did not bring a stun gun to the U.S. Capitol but,” an FBI agent write, “after seeing images of himself in the Tunnel possessing a stun gun, told the agent that he received a stun gun at some point in the Tunnel.”

“Rash acknowledged holding onto the stun gun for several minutes but advised he ‘dropped it and didn’t want anything to do with it."

“In response to further questions about the stun gun, Rash equivocated on whether he assaulted officers with the stun gun in the Tunnel. He stated, ‘I don’t think I used it that day’ but ‘it could have happened.’”