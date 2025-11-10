Utah man sentenced to three life sentences for 2015 triple-murder of infant, grandma, and family friend

SALT LAKE CITY — After a more than decade-long wait, the man who killed three people in Salt Lake City in 2015 now knows how long he will spend behind bars. Alexander Hung Tran was sentenced on Friday to three life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The case began on Sept. 18, 2015, when 50-year-old Heike Poike, her 2-month-old granddaughter Lyrik Poike, and 28-year-old Dakota Smith were found dead inside a house at 639 N. Sir Philip Drive in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Attorneys said that Smith was a friend of the Poike family.

Heike Poike was renting the upstairs portion of the residence from Tran, who lived in the basement. He described it as his mom's house.

Prosecutors said a family friend went to the house to check on things after Heike Poike didn't pick up her 8-year-old grandson from school. She saw strange things when she went to the house, noticed the car trunk open, then went to the back door, which was open. Police arrived and went to the living room, where they found all three victims dead. Heike Poike and Lyrik Poike were under a tarp in the living room, and Dakota Smith was deceased on the couch.

All three victims suffered gunshot wounds, and police found 11 casings from a .22-caliber gun upstairs.

Police said they found Tran in the basement. They said he was cooperative and said he was putting down the gun. Police testified that he said, "If I think this is my mom's fault and that she should be here instead, is there anything I can do?

Police said Tran told them his mom was upset about bills being run up by the tenants, and that he had to obey her and do her right.

Prosecutors say that during testimony at trial, Poike's daughter stated that she and her two children had been given the opportunity to move in with Tran. Tran then reportedly became obsessed with Poike's daughter, sending her text messages and professing his desire to marry her.

The behavior escalated when the daughter was jailed, and Tran's mother, who owned the home, objected to the children living there.

“We applaud the judge’s decision that ensures the defendant will spend the rest of his life behind bars. We hope that the victim's family feels that they have received some measure of justice for the loss of their mother, child, and friend. The three life sentences reflect the level of accountability our community demands when an abhorrent crime like this one is committed in Salt Lake County, “said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.