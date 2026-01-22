Vernal police dispute suspect's claim of being framed in murder of Kimberly Hyde

VERNAL, Utah — The Vernal Police Department is pushing back on recent claims made by the main suspect in the 2024 murder of a Utah woman who said he has been framed.

Henry Resuera was charged with multiple counts, including aggravated murder, in the death of 60-year-old Kimberly Hyde. However, Resuera remains at large after fleeing the country and flying to the Philippines.

In an interview with the East Idaho News this week, Resuera claimed to be innocent in Hyde's death and shared his version of the events that led to the woman's body being found inside a car about 40 miles from her Roosevelt home.

“I can’t be silent for too long," Resuera said in the interview. "The other side of the story must be known. I don’t know what will happen next, but I just put my trust to God as I know I am telling the truth and that I am innocent."

Reseura claims Hyde's husband, Mike, was involved in his wife's death.

On Thursday, Vernal police posted to social media saying that they take "all allegations very seriously," but that "based on the evidence currently available," Resuera remains the sole suspect in Hyde's murder.

"Several critical statements made by Resuera during the interview are contradicted by verified evidence in our possession," the department added. "If at any time verified facts and evidence lead us in another direction, we will thoroughly investigate those leads and take appropriate action."

Vernal police also said that Mike Hyde had voluntarily submitted to a polygraph test administered by an independent party, which showed "no deception."

During a police interview during the investigation, Resuera's wife and son both said Henry had confessed to Hyde's murder, with each providing details that had not previously been made public.

"This is a complex investigation with international components. We are anxious to present our case," Vernal police said Thursday. "We feel that this community deserves to know the truth and to see the evidence for themselves. However, at this time, we must maintain investigative integrity. That is our legal and ethical obligation. For that reason, we must remain mindful about which details may be publicly shared."