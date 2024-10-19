New details reveal how suspect allegedly killed Kimberly Hyde

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article may include information that some might find disturbing.

VERNAL, Utah — Newly obtained documents show how the man suspected of murdering Kimberly Hyde killed the Roosevelt resident before having his family help him clean up the crime and facilitate his escape.

Henry Resuera and a juvenile, revealed to be Resuera's son in court documents, were named as suspects Tuesday, with the son being taken into custody. Resuera is still at large after leaving the country for the Philippines.

Hyde was reported missing by her husband on Oct. 7, with her body being found inside her car the next day in Vernal, nearly 40 miles from her Roosevelt home.

When the Vernal Police Department discovered Hyde's Honda Civic, blood was seen coming from the vehicle and pooled on the ground below.

Upon being found, Hyde's body showed signs of physical trauma, with a detective writing that it looked like she had been "bound on multiple points of her body which would have restricted her movement while she was alive."

The court documents said an autopsy later showed that Hyde suffered at least 8 superficial stabbing wounds, while "three larger sharp instrument wounds" were found on her neck that "appeared to show much more manipulation in a sawing or side to side motion of the weapon and appeared to inflict as much damage as possible to ensure the death of the victim."

The Office of the Medical Examiner believed that Hyde likely bled to death.

A timeline organized by police showed Hyde and Resuera's movements on the day she disappeared, with Hyde spending time with a friend in Vernal before returning home in the afternoon.

About 15 minutes before Hyde returned, Resuera, who lived nearby, was seen on surveillance video walking towards the Hyde home.

Approximately 20 minutes after the friend leaves, a text message from Hyde's phone to the friend said, "I have to go to Vernal again."

Hyde's car was caught on camera entering Vernal at 5:14 p.m., and an "individual is seen driving the car who appears small in stature and appears to be wearing a hat," the official timeline reads.

Minutes later, the Honda can be seen traveling south on Highway 40 in Naples before pulling over. At that point, a white Dodge Journey pulls out a follows Hyde's car until it stops in the Vernal location where it was found the next day.

On Oct. 10, a witness told police that Resuera's son said he had to drive his father to the airport for an emergency the night before. The next day, a search warrant was granted for the Resuera home where blood was found in the driveway.

During an interview with Resuera's wife and son, they both claimed Resuera had admitted to killing Hyde and provided details of her death that had not previously been made public, including how she had been bound.

Both Resuera's wife and son claimed they shared a fear of Henry and cited prior unreported domestic violence incidents.

Resuera's son said he was told by his father to meet him in Vernal on Oct. 7 but did not know the reason. When he arrived, the son saw Resuera driving Hyde's car while wearing a hat, face mask and gloves.

When Resuera's son was able to talk with his father, he said he admitted to killing Hyde.

Resuera then got into the Dodge Journey with his son and headed back to Roosevelt, stopping multiple times "so Henry could throw items out of the car," the timeline states.

Detectives later went to the areas where the items were thrown out of the vehicle and located them all.

On Oct. 8, the day Vernal police announced that Hyde's body had been found in her car, Resuera's son told police his father demanded he drive him to Salt Lake City International Airport where he boarded a plane to the Philippines.