Washington City man arrested for allegedly using Snapchat to sell vapes to minors

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man in southern Utah is facing several charges after police say he was caught using Snapchat to sell e-cigarettes to minors. According to one witness, the man was making around $10,000 a month from the sales.

Curtis Bailee Proctor, 27, was arrested on September 11 and faces charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, doing business without a license, and providing nicotine products to minors, among others.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on January 21 of 2025, a juvenile who was accompanied by his parents came to the Washington City police station to report having purchased multiple nicotine vapes from an adult man on Snapchat.

The child told officers that the man had personally delivered the vapes to him. When officers showed the juvenile a photo of Proctor, he positively identified him as the man who had sold him the vapes.

Then, on June 12, a woman named Madison Pierson, who claimed to be the girlfriend of Proctor, also came to the station to report Proctor for selling large quantities of nicotine vapes on Snapchat.

Pierson told police that she had witnessed the deliveries multiple times and stated that the customers were "obviously minors." Pierson continued stating that Proctor was making around $10,000 a month from the sales.

In August, another juvenile was interviewed with his mother by police concerning the use of nicotine vapes on a school bus. During that interview, investigators say the child admitted to purchasing the vapes on Snapchat and stated that an adult man delivered them.

The juvenile was once again shown a photo of Proctor and confirmed that he was the one who had delivered the vapes.

Based on the multiple reports that police had received, investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for Proctor's home. During the search, police say they found a large quantity of boxed nicotine vapes.

In the garage of the home, police found two Ziploc bags that they determined to be marijuana. Also found was drug paraphernalia.

Police spoke with Proctor who denied ownership of the marijuana that investigators found. However, he did admit to selling nicotine vapes through Facebook Messenger and Snapchat.

Proctor claimed to have ceased selling the vapes two months before police searched his home. Proctor stated that his probation officer had asked him to cease the sales.