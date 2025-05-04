West Valley City Police offering $10,000 reward for information on 2022 cold case

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — As the three-year anniversary of a murder in West Valley City approaches, the police department is offering a good chunk of money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

On May 5, 2022, 45-year-old Pete Ulibarri was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near 3500 S. 6400 West. The West Valley City Police Department said the suspects drove past the home, made a U-turn, slowed down in front of the home, and then fired several gunshots. Ulibarri was in a vehicle in the driveway when he was shot, according to WVCPD.

Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related and intended for someone else at the residence. They said Ulibarri had no gang affiliation and was an innocent bystander who became the victim.

WVCPD said investigators are still pursuing all leads in connection with the case, but they need the public's help. They're offering a $10,000 reward.

"No casings were recovered, and there was limited video footage of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a Honda Insight," the Utah Department of Public Safety said on a webpage for Ulibarri's cold case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 801-963-3300.

The department is holding a press conference on Monday to give more information about the case.