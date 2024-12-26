Woman attempts to kidnap 1-year-old boy in Ogden on Christmas Eve

OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly attempting to kidnap a one-year-old boy from his parents on an Ogden street.

According to arrest documents, Cathy Coburn approached a family and asked them for money as they were walking southbound Tuesday on the 3600 block of Wall Avenue.

When the mother of the child declined to give any money, Coburn "attempted to snatch the child away from the

parents," an Ogden police wrote.

The father of the boy was able to pull him away and keep Coburn taking the child. The officer wrote that if the father had not reacted quickly, Coburn's kidnapping attempted would have been successful.

Surveillance video taken at the scene allegedly showed the incident.

Coburn was arrested and is being held without bail on one count of attempted kidnapping.