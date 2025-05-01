Watch Now
Eagle Mountain teen swerves off road to avoid wrong-way driver

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Dash camera video shows a 16-year-old driver swerving off a Utah County road to avoid a wrong-way driver, almost striking a cyclist to avoid getting himself.

In the video, you can see an oncoming vehicle cross into the opposite lane of traffic on the Corey B. Ride Memorial Highway. That forced Talen Holiday to veer right, barely missing the cyclist.

Talen, who hasn't even had his license for a year, said he learned to drive defensively from his mother.

"[She] taught me to make, kind of quick decisions and if I had to pick the ditch over a head-on collision," he said.

Holiday's cousin happened to be driving in the opposite direction and saw the whole thing play out.

"It was scary," Kadalynn Bird said. "Head-ons, you see them on the news all the time, and there is no good outcome, and I am so glad and so proud of him."
Talen's family shared the video in the hope that drivers will think twice about taking risks.

