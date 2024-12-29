Family mourns pedestrian hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — On Friday, 64-year-old James Wood took his dog on a walk when he was struck by a vehicle in Ogden.

He later died from his injuries.

Tyson Bryce Treasure was arrested for 12 charges and is being held without bail. Ogden Police say Treasure was driving under the influence when he rear-ended a car that was stopped at the intersection of 20th Street and Harrison Blvd. This sent the other car into Wood, causing his fatal injuries.

"So, you think you're not going to have an accident is you lying to yourself," said Jack Wood, James Wood's brother. "And if you realize that your choices have consequences, then choose a little better."

Ogden Police advised that people plan to drink, they should prepare ahead of time.

"If you're going out, make sure you have a plan. In a day of Ubers and Lyfts, there's just no excuse for it. There's just no reason to put people's life at risk, including your own," said Lt. John Cox.

Other residents tell FOX 13 News that there are many impatient drivers.

"Take your time. You'll get there, you know? Whether it's one minute later than you wanted to or not, just take that into consideration when you're leaving," said Teresa Mackenzie, who lives in Ogden.

Now, the Wood family is working through the sudden tragedy.

"He was in good health, 64 years old," Jack Wood said. "All three of his children are married and he's got like a dozen grandchildren. His wife is disabled and she's not able to get out of the house much. That's what we're all thinking about. What's she going to do? her husband is not here anymore, How do we get her what she needs?"

The family started a GoFundMe because they are in need of support.

"If they got a little bit of extra change, they could help us out, help us pay for things because [the victim's family] weren't ready for anything. His health was good. They don't have anything planned. It's just a shock," said Jack Wood.

Jack is now remembering his brother James and how special he was.

"He was a great guy. He and I both served missions in the '80s, he was a high priest in the church, he always helped everybody else," said Wood.

Police ask drivers to be cautious.

"You might see a pedestrian. Just slow down and think, 'What if it was my family?' and show some care," said Cox. "Additionally, we also like to see people not distracted drive or distracted walk."

When in doubt, slow down — especially around crosswalks.

"The number one thing is distracted driving. It can be the person in your car, it can be the radio, be the thing you dropped on the floor, it can be a phone when you're driving... Just responsibility to operate that motor vehicle safely," said Cox.