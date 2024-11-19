How officials are working to limit traffic impacts of the new Daybreak Ballpark

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Construction is continuing at Daybreak Field. When the ballpark opens in April 2025, several transportation improvements will also debut.

Utah Transit Authority is constructing a new station on the Red Line that will deliver guests within feet of the ballpark’s entrance.

UTA currently sees large increases in ridership on Utah Utes football game days, with 40% to 50% more passengers. UTA estimates about 20% of the fans inside Rice-Eccles Stadium for the BYU-Utah game took Trax to get to the station.

“Right now demand for transit is incredibly high,” said Jay Fox, executive director of UTA. “We are up 16.5% ridership this year alone and we were up around the same number the previous year. We are headed for 40 million customers this year.”

The City of South Jordan is working with UDOT and the Larry H. Miller to improve traffic flow into and out of the stadium.

Access points are being added to allow cars to enter the stadium’s parking lot from Mountain View Corridor. A concept known as “Texas U-Turns,” modified with the name “Utah U’s” in Utah, will allow drivers to make a U-turn without having to drive through a traffic light.

These modifications are being made to limit traffic in surrounding neighborhoods. “Essentially what it does is it maximizes, or encourages people to use Mountain View Corridor instead of the local roads,” said Rachael Van Cleave, public information officer for South Jordan.

New trails are being constructed to allow pedestrian, bike and scooter access to the ballpark and entertainment complex.