Protecting students is focus of National School Bus Safety Week

School bus drivers across the country and in Utah are reminding motorists about critical safety practices during National School Bus Safety Week, emphasizing the importance of protecting students during their daily commutes.

Every day, school bus drivers take on the responsibility of safely transporting dozens of students to and from school, often while outnumbered and facing multiple distractions during pickup and dropoff times.

"It really is the most precious cargo we could haul," said Jeremy Wardle, Director of Transportation for Canyons School District.

The cooperation of all drivers on the road is essential to safely transport students, according to transportation officials who see the same dangerous behaviors year after year.

"The most dangerous thing that we see is people not paying attention or going way too fast, especially in the darker hours of the early morning," Wardle explained.

Despite ongoing safety campaigns, incidents continue to occur nationwide involving children near school buses.

"We continue to have instances across the nation where children are hurt or killed around or near school buses," Wardle said.

Transportation officials stress that drivers should prepare to stop rather than try to get ahead before red lights activate on school buses.

"They need to prepare to stop rather than try to get ahead before the red lights come on, and by all means, if you are in question, just stop," said Wardle.

With winter weather approaching, this week serves as an important reminder for drivers to plan ahead and give themselves extra time. When a school bus stop arm is extended and red lights are flashing, it is illegal to pass the vehicle.

"In the process of loading or unloading is the most dangerous time," shared Wardle. "Drivers have got to always pay attention to where kids are at."

School buses are equipped with emergency exits in both the front and back for safety purposes.

"It's better to be late and safe than it is to have an incident, especially concerning our students," Wardle said.

The penalties for passing a school bus when the stop sign is deployed are significant. A first offense results in a $1,000 fine, with the penalty increasing by $1,000 for each subsequent violation. However, the worst consequence could be a life lost on the roads, which officials say is never worth the risk.

