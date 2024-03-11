Residents concerned about problematic intersection in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Utahns are sharing their concerns over a specific West Valley City intersection after five people died in crashes there in less than a month.

Three people died Friday night at 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor in a multi-vehicle crash.

"I was heartbroken. It brought tears to my eyes to think somebody else got hurt on this intersection," said Sheila Baker.

According to West Valley City Police, all three who died were in the same car.

The tragic news is not a surprise to local drivers like Baker.

"It's scary. It's a scary intersection and I don't know what they need to do to resolve it but it's going to be an issue," she said.

Gabriel Delgado said he's on alert every time he approaches the intersection – regardless of the stoplight color.

"A lot of times the cars come extremely fast and they sometimes don't catch the light so they just fly right through the light," he said.

Some neighbors have thrown out the idea of an overpass to try and protect the west and eastbound lanes.

"It's the north and south [lanes]," said Baker. "The cars are going too fast and they're not paying attention."

Not even three weeks ago, a couple in their late seventies died at the same intersection when their Sedan ran a red light.

"You just got to pay attention. You've got to pay attention to your blind spots, pay attention to what's going on around you, especially if you have passengers with you," said Delgado. "You always want to take that extra caution and be aware of all surroundings."

The West Valley City Police Department has not officially released the names of the three victims.

One was a woman who worked at a permanent makeup salon in Midvale. The business, Simplicity Ink, is hosting a memorial fundraiser next Sunday in honor of her.

From noon to 5 p.m., beauty services will be offered at a discounted price. There will also be a raffle and taco truck where the proceeds raised will go to cover medical and funeral expenses.