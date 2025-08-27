Utah driving deaths down significantly, crashes currently at 10-year low, UDOT says

SALT LAKE CITY — The number of deaths on Utah roads this summer has been significantly lower than previous years, according to state officials.

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety refer to the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the "100 Deadliest Days." And as we approach the end of that period, UDOT says it's been less deadly than usual.

The number of "summer fatalities" is down 18 percent this year, according to UDOT, and the year-to-date numbers show a 10 percent decrease. The agency also said the total number of crashes this summer is at a 10-year low.

However, such is not the case for motorcycle fatalities. UDOT said fatal motorcycle crashes are up 36 percent this year.

"Last year, many of these motorcycle fatalities were single rider crashes, but recently there have been more incidents involving other vehicles, which is why it’s so important for both riders and drivers to stay alert and share the road safely," UDOT wrote in Wednesday's announcement.

“Motorcycles have been one of the biggest challenges this year,” DPS spokesperson Jason Mettmann added. “Riders can protect themselves by wearing gear, sharpening skills, and riding defensively. Drivers must stay alert and give motorcycles space. Everyone has a role in preventing these tragedies.”

While the overall numbers are down, transportation and safety officials reiterated that any loss of life is one too many.

“Every number represents a person, and behind each of those lives are families, friends and communities,” UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said. “Seeing fewer lives lost on Utah’s roads this year is encouraging progress. But with Labor Day being one of the busiest weekends of the year, we need everyone to do their part to keep that trend moving in the right direction.”

Urging Utah drivers to be extra careful this coming weekend, UDOT reminds us to follow the basic safety tips we learned in drivers' education: wear your seatbelt, keep to the speed limit, drive sober and alert, and avoid distractions.