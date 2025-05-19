Why pulling drivers over in Riverdale hammers home crosswalk safety

RIVERDALE, Utah — A northern Utah police department is working to get ahead of a problem before it's too late and leads to additional deaths in the state's crosswalks.

If you're traveling around Riverdale, you might see police cars or hear sirens at 4400 South and 1050 West, but no worries, there hasn't been a crash, but it is to prevent one from happening.

"It affects families of people that have been hit by cars, it affects the officers, too," said Riverdale Asst. Police Chief Mike McNeely about the program. "The last thing we want to do is go to a scene where somebody has a severe injury that could have been avoided."

With numerous crashes occurring across the state, officers in Riverdale are working on a program highlighting crosswalk enforcement. They have an officer in plain clothes crossing a zebra crosswalk, and if a car does go through while the officer is still in the crosswalk, they are pulled over.

Payson mother, 4 kids recovering in hospital after being hit by a car in crosswalk:

Payson mother, 4 kids recovering in hospital after being hit by a car in crosswalk

"The more visible we are and the more education we can get out, the less chance there's going to be of somebody getting hit or having additional traffic accidents," McNeely explained.

The crosswalk enforcement is made possible through overtime shifts granted by the state. In the six days since the department started, almost 100 drivers have been pulled over.

It's an approach that one parent is thankful for.

Data shows spike in crashes involving pedestrians part of rising trend in Utah:

Data shows spike in crashes involving pedestrians part of rising trend in Utah since 2023

"You want kids to be kids, you want them to go out and play and run and to ride their bikes and be with friends, but it's also different times than when we grew up, so to have a more safe environment with a proactive police department is really good." expressed Shawn Carrigan.

McNeely shared how the hope is that this program saves lives down the road.

"If we can prevent an accident, that's what our ultimate goal is."