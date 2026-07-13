19,000 Utahns without power amid record heat

IVINS, Utah — Clusters of power outages across the state of Utah have left thousands and thousands of households without electricity.
On its website, Rocky Mountain Power's outage map shows major outages impacting upwards of 1,000 customers in Box Elder, Weber, Salt Lake, Utah, Iron and Washington counties.
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The cause of most outages is still listed as under investigation, and the estimated time of power being restored is early Monday morning for most.
The largest is in Ivins, where RMP says a transmission line was damaged and crews are working to repair it.
Crews continue making repairs to a damaged transmission line in Ivins and are working to restore your service as quickly and as safely as possible. For continuous updates, visit https://t.co/mX4IJ82P7J pic.twitter.com/C0RBRzRLUF— Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) July 13, 2026