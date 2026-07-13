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19,000 Utahns without power amid record heat

Heat warnings issued in a hot summer
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IVINS, Utah — Clusters of power outages across the state of Utah have left thousands and thousands of households without electricity.

On its website, Rocky Mountain Power's outage map shows major outages impacting upwards of 1,000 customers in Box Elder, Weber, Salt Lake, Utah, Iron and Washington counties.

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Salt Lake City reaches new record high temperature

Utah's Weather Authority

The cause of most outages is still listed as under investigation, and the estimated time of power being restored is early Monday morning for most.

The largest is in Ivins, where RMP says a transmission line was damaged and crews are working to repair it.

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