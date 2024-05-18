2 teens critically injured after being hit by car in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two teenage girls are in critical condition after they were hit by a car Saturday afternoon.

Spanish Fork Police said the two girls were attempting to cross Canyon Road at 2300 East. They wrote in a press release that the girls "darted out into traffic. They were hit by a Kia Soul traveling east on Canyon Road.

Spanish Fork Police

Both girls were taken to local hospitals and then airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital, where they were in critical condition as of Saturday evening.

The crash is under investigation.