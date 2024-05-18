Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 teens critically injured after being hit by car in Spanish Fork

Image (1).jpg
Spanish Fork Police
Image (1).jpg
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 19:59:23-04

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two teenage girls are in critical condition after they were hit by a car Saturday afternoon.

Spanish Fork Police said the two girls were attempting to cross Canyon Road at 2300 East. They wrote in a press release that the girls "darted out into traffic. They were hit by a Kia Soul traveling east on Canyon Road.

Image.jpg

Both girls were taken to local hospitals and then airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital, where they were in critical condition as of Saturday evening.

The crash is under investigation.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere