3 killed in deadly Wyoming tunnel crash identified

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — The names of the three people killed in last week's Wyoming tunnel crash and fire near Green River have been released.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sweetwater County Coroner identified those killed as 20-year-old Christopher Johnson of Rawlins, Wyo., 22-year-old Quentin Romero of Rawlins and 30-year-old Harmanjeet Singh of Nova Scotia, Canada.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the community of Rawlins and to the families, friends, and loved ones of all three of these individuals,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Darin Westby.

New video taken via drone and released Tuesday shows the complete destruction left behind following the fire inside the tunnel. The remains of several vehicles are seen in the darkened tunnel along with piles of debris.

Raw drone video below shows aftermath of incident inside Green River Tunnel:

FULL VIDEO: Drone shows devastation left behind in Wyoming tunnel

Eighteen people were treated for injuries suffered during the incident.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the crash that began outside the westbound lanes of the tunnel and continued inside. On Monday, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers finished gathering evidence that will be used to reconstruct what occurred.

Wyoming community comes together to help others:

In shadow of tunnel tragedy, community comes together to help others

“Due to complexities in this crash, off-scene investigations and crash reconstructions conducted by WHP are expected to take quite some time,” said Col. Tim Cameron with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we examine all the evidence and work toward developing a crash narrative and cause that is as accurate as possible.”

Crews continue to work on allowing head-to-head traffic to flow through the eastbound lanes of the tunnel, with thousands of feet of barriers being put into place to allow for the tunnel to be reopened. It's possible that the eastbound side could open in both directions on Thursday.

Video below shows smoke coming from the tunnel:

Video shows smoke coming from Green River Tunnel

The Department of Transportation is also working with contractors to clean debris and soot from the westbound side of the tunnel.

“It is imperative that folks stay away from the westbound tunnel for their safety,” said Cameron. “Between the debris that could still fall and serious concerns about the air quality in the tunnel, it’s too dangerous for anyone without proper protective equipment and training to be in the area.

"We do not want to add any more injuries as a result of this horrible event.”