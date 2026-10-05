4 new Utah deaths linked to illegal 'Cat's Claw,' kratom products

SALT LAKE CITY — A public health warning has been issued after four new deaths in Utah have been linked to illegal kratom products and chemicals found in herbal supplements.

The Utah Poison Control Center issued the new warning Monday, advising people not to buy or use products labeled as "Cat's Claw" and "adults only/21+." Despite the products being illegal to sell in Utah, officials said they are still available in some retail stores, such as local smoke shops and gas stations.

The warning comes two months after similar deaths were reported from the same products, which are mislabeled as containing "cat's claw" or Uncaria tomentosa. Cat's Claw is not harmful on its own, but testing found the illegal products contained MGPI and MGM-15.

Utah lawmaker pushes total kratom ban after reported death linked to mislabeled product:

Utah lawmaker pushes total kratom ban after reported death linked to mislabeled product

According to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, the dangerous kratom semi-synthetic chemicals found in the deadly products are mitragynine pseudoindoxyl (MGPI) and dihydro-7-hydroxymitragynine (MGM-15).

The chemicals act as opioids and carry "severe risks of addiction, dangerous withdrawal symptoms, overdose and death," officials said.

Only pure, natural leaf kratom products are allowed to be sold in Utah.