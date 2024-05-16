60 miles of new paved trails coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns who enjoy walking, running or biking will have an extra bounce in their steps after newly-announced plans detail almost 60 miles of new paved trails coming to the state.

The Utah Department of Transportation said $95 million has been approved to fund 19 new paved trails or complete existing trails as part of the Utah Trail Network.

Of the 19 projects on tap, construction could begin on 13 of them as soon as 2025.

The goal of the Utah Trail Network is to create a paved trail network connecting residents to wherever they intend to go.

“We have heard the public asking for more trails and are inspired by the trail planning and development efforts across the state,” said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras. “These efforts are bringing people together, and we want to do our part by connecting communities through a state funded program that will build trails as part of the state’s transportation system.”

The following projects will bring paved trails to their communities :



BINGHAM CREEK TRAIL : A new 6.3-mile trail to connect the Jordan River Parkway Trail to Bingham Creek Regional Park in Daybreak and the Mountain View Corridor trail.



: A new 6.3-mile trail to connect the Jordan River Parkway Trail to Bingham Creek Regional Park in Daybreak and the Mountain View Corridor trail. COLORADO RIVER TRAIL GAP : A new section of trail to fill a 0.7-mile gap on the Colorado River Trail along SR-128 in Moab.



: A new section of trail to fill a 0.7-mile gap on the Colorado River Trail along SR-128 in Moab. 3900/4100 SOUTH SHARED USE PATH : A new east-west trail along 3900/4100 South for people to cross the Salt Lake Valley to the Jordan River Parkway Trail.



: A new east-west trail along 3900/4100 South for people to cross the Salt Lake Valley to the Jordan River Parkway Trail. MOAB CANYON PATHWAY : A new 3-mile trail extension to connect Moab Canyon Pathway with the future Raptor State Park Visitors Center.



: A new 3-mile trail extension to connect Moab Canyon Pathway with the future Raptor State Park Visitors Center. SR-108 2050 NORTH TRAIL SEPARATED CROSSING : a new separated crossing to allow people on 2050 North to safely cross SR-108.



: a new separated crossing to allow people on 2050 North to safely cross SR-108. VINEYARD CONNECTOR/800 NORTH TRAIL : A new 2.1-mile trail from I-15 to the Utah Lakeshore Trail in downtown Vineyard.



: A new 2.1-mile trail from I-15 to the Utah Lakeshore Trail in downtown Vineyard. WELBY JACOBS CANAL TRAIL NORTH : A new 1.5-mile shared use path from 12600 South to 13800 South in Riverton along the Welby Jacobs Canal.



: A new 1.5-mile shared use path from 12600 South to 13800 South in Riverton along the Welby Jacobs Canal. JORDAN RIVER PARKWAY TRAIL CONNECTION : A new 0.5-mile trail along 1300 West in Bluffdale from a future separated trail crossing over Union Pacific Railroad and UTA Frontrunner tracks to a nearby segment of the Jordan River Parkway Trail to the north.



: A new 0.5-mile trail along 1300 West in Bluffdale from a future separated trail crossing over Union Pacific Railroad and UTA Frontrunner tracks to a nearby segment of the Jordan River Parkway Trail to the north. STEINAKER SERVICE CANAL TRAIL : A new 1.9-mile trail from 500 North (SR-121) to US-40 in Vernal.



: A new 1.9-mile trail from 500 North (SR-121) to US-40 in Vernal. HEBER VALLEY RAILROAD RAIL TRAIL : 1.8 miles of paved trail from the Train Depot in Heber City to 1200 South, and from SR-113 to the Deer Creek Trail at Soldier Hollow.



: 1.8 miles of paved trail from the Train Depot in Heber City to 1200 South, and from SR-113 to the Deer Creek Trail at Soldier Hollow. US-89 TRAIL : A 5-mile separated trail from downtown Orderville to Mt. Carmel Junction in Kane County.



: A 5-mile separated trail from downtown Orderville to Mt. Carmel Junction in Kane County. BEAR LAKE TRAIL : A 0.8-mile trail that begins where the existing trail ends at the Bear Lake Marina and ends just south of Broad Hollow Road. The path will parallel Bear Lake Boulevard/US-89 to the west and connect to the many amenities on the west side of the lake.



: A 0.8-mile trail that begins where the existing trail ends at the Bear Lake Marina and ends just south of Broad Hollow Road. The path will parallel Bear Lake Boulevard/US-89 to the west and connect to the many amenities on the west side of the lake. BLACKSMITH FORK RIVER TRAIL: A 1.8-mile trail connecting people from Ridgeline High School to the Blackhawk Soccer Complex in Cache Valley.

The projects below have been funded for feasibility study work :

